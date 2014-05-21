Lisa Nicole Collection Grand Opening in Buckhead

Sophistication with swag.

Lisa Nicole Cloud, the newest addition to Bravo TV’s hit reality show “Married to Medicine,” intertwined the two during the grand opening of her Buckhead boutique as well as for conception and design of her Lisa Nicole Collection clothing line, with the help of fashion connoisseur Dwight Eubanks.

Talking with Tami, an Atlanta Fashion Blogger, served as the mistress of ceremonies for the event and was draped in an elegant white dress from the “Lisa Nicole Collection.”

You may recall Dwight “You can’t have a fashion show without fashion” Eubanks as the man who owned the Purple Door hair salon and was a fashion consultant for Sheree Whitfield and party planner to Phaedra Parks of Bravo TV’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Elite Signature Boutique, the new home of the Lisa Nicole Collection was also live with entertainment, signature cocktails, and catered bites to imbibe on as Barbara Williams from V103 was among the urban sophisticates on hand to celebrate Cloud’s big day.

