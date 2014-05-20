D-Nice Remembers Biggie’s “One More Chance” Video Shoot [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244671″]

In May of 1995 Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace had found his groove. Less than a year after the release of his platinum debut, “Ready To Die,” the Brooklyn legend dropped the stellar remix to “One More Chance,” flaunting new lyrics and a reconstructed instrumental propped up on DeBarge’s “Stay With Me.” The Trackmasters produced hit peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It was the highest debuting single for a rap song on the hot 100 until (ironically) his friend Puff’s tribute song to B.I.G after he was murdered debuted at #1.

But more than just an instrumental facelift the smooth delivery and effortlessly cool game Mr. Wallace dropped (“her flight leaves at eight, her flight lands at nine, my game just rewinds”) was given life by a star-studded video directed by Hype Williams. Everyone from Mary J. Blige, Jermaine Dupri and Zhane to now celestial presences like Heavy D (R.I.P.) and Aaliyah (R.I.P) convened at brownstown in NYC to party with Big Poppa.

“Although it said ‘filmed in Brooklyn,’ the video was actually shot in Manhattan around 95th street,” D-Nice remembers of that night. He can be seen spiking the punch at the party a minute or so into the clip. “It was really a block PARTY! It was my first time meeting some of the artists. Of course I knew Heavy D and Zhane, but it was my first time meeting Faith and BIG.”

Having been out of the music business for a few years at the time, D-Nice was pleasantly surprised to get the call from Sean Combs earlier that day to come and be in a video he was filming.

“It was amazing to see BIG. I’d never seen anyone so cool,” D-Nice recalls. “I grew up in hip-hop when LL was screaming, KRS was calm but still aggressive. But BIG was flowing and he was the sex symbol, but he really didn’t look like a sex symbol! Women loved him and dudes loved him so he was able to walk that fine line between male and female and you could feel that energy on the set. The women were so in awe of him but the dudes loved him because he was BIG.”

Watch D-Nice’s full interview in the video.

