*The talent of hit producer Timbaland has been on fire lately! Over the past two years he has put the “Midas Touch” on the albums of major artists like Justin Timberlake‘s “The 20/20 Experience,” Beyonce‘s hit surprise album, and Jay Z‘s “Magna Carta…Holy Grail.” Now he’s ready to do his own thing. Timbaland tells Revolt […]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: