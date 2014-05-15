Robin Thicke To Beg Paula Patton Back On Billboard Awards

Singer-songwriter Robin Thicke hasn’t been the same since his wife actress Paula Patton walked out on him earlier this year. Many suspect her departure had to do with his roaming eye and the many photos of him groping women not name Paula Patton. Despite his actions, Thicke hasn’t stopped trying to win his teenage sweetheart back.

It’s being reported he will perform a new song at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. The song allegedly titled “Get Her Back,” features lyrics al about lost love and regret. Some of the lyrics read, ““I gotta get her, go get her back / I gotta treat her right / I gotta cherish her for life.” Thicke goes on to sing, “”I should’ve kissed you longer / I should’ve held you stronger / And I’ll wait for forever for you.”

This isn’t the first time Robin Thicke has tried to win back Paula Patton’s love in public. When he was on tour supporting his hit album “Blurred Lines,” he spoke to audiences about forgiveness. In spite of laying himself bare for the world to see, Paula Patton hasn’t given him another chance yet. Maybe Robin Thicke’s performance at the Billboard Awards will set a reconciliation in motion.

We will have to find out when the 2014 Billboard Awards air Sunday May 18th at 8pm on ABC.

