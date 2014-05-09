Brotherhood/Sister Sol Honors Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes

(NEW YORK, NY) As part of the organization Brotherhood/Sister Sol’s 10th annual VOICES gala, Radio One founder and chairperson Catherine Hughes was honored for her civic and philanthropic. Along with Ms. Hughes, director Lee Daniels and actor Michael Ealy were also honored by the organization.
While Hughes was unable to attend the event, she commissioned poet Vision to read a poem to the live audience via her acceptance speech (below).
Attendees to the gala included host TJ Holmes, actress S. Epatha Merkerson, former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, Secretary of State Nina Mitchell Wells, Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt ’n’ Pepa, counsel to NYC Mayor de Blasio Maya Wiley, Radio One CEO Alfred Liggins, and more.
According to the Brotherhood/Sister Sol co-founder and executive director Khary Lazarre-White: “We celebrate honorees that are in keeping with our mission, as well as all of the individuals and institutions that provide critical support for our work.”
Brotherhood/Sister Sol is dedicated to serving Black and Latino youth in New York City with after-school care, summer camp programs, job training and college prepatory services, international study to the Caribbean, Africa, and Latin America, and more.
[anvplayer video=”4231077″]
Brotherhood Sister/Sol Voices Gala
Brotherhood Sister/Sol Voices Gala
1. Alumnus Sandri Frias1 of 22
2. Cidra Sebastien2 of 22
3. Dinner area3 of 22
4. dinner4 of 22
5. Rahsan Lindsay and Clara Markowicz5 of 22
6. Rahsan Lindsay and Clara Markowicz6 of 22
7. Alfred Liggins7 of 22
8. Alumnus Emmanuel Candelario8 of 22
9. Alumnus Rabih Ahmed9 of 22
10. Beverly Bond10 of 22
11. Beverly Bond and Michael Ealy11 of 22
12. Craig Phillips and Elizabeth Phillips12 of 22
13. Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins13 of 22
14. Jason Warwin14 of 22
15. Khary Lazarre-White15 of 22
16. Khary Lazarre-White16 of 22
17. Nina Wells and David Dinkins17 of 22
18. Clara Markowicz and Rahsan Lindsay18 of 22
19. Khary Lazarre-White, Beverly Bond, Michael Ealy, Nina Wells, David Dinkins, and Ted Wells19 of 22
20. Michael Ealy20 of 22
21. Michael Ealy21 of 22
22. Host TJ Holmes22 of 22
Radio One is the parent company of Interactive One, publisher of NewsOne.com