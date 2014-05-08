Kelly Price On ‘R&B Divas’ Fallout: There Were A Lot Of Regretful Moments’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4218683″]

“Friend Of Mine,” “As We Lay,” “Heartbreak Hotel” are just a few of the classic Kelly Price songs that make up our ultimate R&B collection. The veteran singer has established herself in the industry since she first laid the background vocals on Biggie’s classic “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems.” Since those hits, Kelly has sustained a stellar career, staying true to herself and her sound advice given to her by none-other than Whitney Houston. (OK, we’ll stop name dropping now).

Her robust voice and longevity in the industry landed her on TVOne’s “R&B Divas” where we got an intimate view of her personal life. Kelly’s strong personality didn’t earn many praises, but the powerful songstress hasn’t let it break her. She’s back with a new single “It’s My Time” and we’re totally feeling it. Kelly stopped by our offices to perform the upbeat track and chat with us about her stint on “R&B Divas” and new projects. She even revealed to us that she’d do another reality show.

Find out what Kelly had to say, above. And stay tuned because there’s more to come!

