*DJ E-Z Rock is set to be honored at the Hip Hop Hall of Fame ceremony later this month. The turntablist, real name Rodney Bryce, died after suffering a diabetic seizure last month. He’ll be remembered on May 19 by stars like Talib Kweli, Brand Nubian, Slick Rick, MC Busy Bee, Nine and Rakim, who […]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: