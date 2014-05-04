Watch Out For The Beygency! SNL Shows What Happens If You Diss Beyoncé

If you foolishly decide to critique Queen Bey, be prepared to deal with the wrath of the Beygency!

“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at everyone’s obsession with Beyonce last night and it was laugh-out-loud funny. During the four-minute skit, host Andrew Garfield’s character said he’s not a fan of Bey’s radio smash “Drunk in Love.” And let’s just say it was a big mistake!

“She is so good,” he said. “I’m not a huge fan of that of one ‘Drunk In Love’ song though.” Within seconds, his life forever changed and the mock movie trailer turned into a dark manhunt. A group of secret government agents known as The Beygency — obviously inspired by the #Beyhive — went on a search to find the casual Bey fan and erase his identity.

“He was a normal man with a normal life until one day, he decided to turn against his country, and his queen…” the narrator said.

Garfield was eventually thrown behind bars, where he met a woman who’s been locked up since 2004. What was her crime? She made the unthinkable mistake of not dancing to “Crazy in Love” at a wedding!

Watch the full clip, which is rated NC-17 for Mild Language Against Beyoncé, below.

