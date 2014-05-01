Roland Martin Takes the Stage at the 2014 Women’s Empowerment Series

A perennial issue in Indianapolis, and other major cities, is the school system and all the children in it. The rates of violence seem too high and level of education too low. “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin was a speaker at the 2014 Women’s Empowerment Series in Indianapolis. During one of the panels, a woman stood up to ask the panel a question about what to do with the five-year-old child for whom she is a legal guardian. Martin offered some thoughts on parental responsibility. His a response is below.

[anvplayer video=”4282576″]

And check out more of Martin at the 2014 Women’s Empowerment Series below.

