Arts and Culture Calendar 4-30-14

Thursday 1

Teenie Harris Exhibit

The August Wilson Center for African American Culture presents “Looking Into the Past While Painting A Bright Future” from 3-8 p.m. at 980 Liberty Ave., Cultural District. The exhibition features original photos by Teenie Harris. There will also be art by Pittsburgh artists Sherri Randolph, Dion Jacob, Saihou Njie, Bentley Hicks and Temujin Bey. This is an evening of entertainment, food and networking. For more information, visit http://www.augustwilsoncenter.org.

Friday 2

Pharoahe Monch

The Pittsburgh Hip Hop Collective presents a One-On-One Conversation with Pharoahe Monch at 7 p.m. at The Alloy Studios, 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. The collective welcomes Monch for a one-on-one conversation with Jasiri X. There will also be a performance by Idasa Tariq. For more information, call 412-404-2347 or visit http://www.kelly-strayhorn.org.

Jazz at Andys

Andys Wine Bar at the Fairmont Pittsburgh Hotel presents Jazz at Andys from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. at 510 Market St., Downtown. Every Tuesday through Saturday, local musicians will perform live. This evening’s performer will be Maureen Budway. It is open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.andyswinebar.com.

Saturday 3

Regina Belle

New Horizon Theater Inc. presents Regina Belle at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelly Strayhorn, 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Belle is a four-time Grammy Award and Academy Award winning vocalist. Her hits include “Make It Like It Was,” “If I Could” and “A Whole New World” with Peabo Bryson. For more information, call 412-431-0773 or visit http://www.newhorizontheater.org.

Sunday 4

Comfort Zone

The Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company presents “Comfort Zone” at 3 p.m. at 937 Liberty Ave., Cultural District. This play by Marlon Erik Youngblood and directed by Mark Whitehead is a gritty urban tale that examines the tragic consequences of violence affecting our families and community through a thought provoking theatre experience. The performance will run through May 24. For more information, call 412-687-4686 or visit http://www.pghplaywrights.com.

Fashion Showcase

Cherish By Cherie presents the Life Is A Runway Fashion Showcase at 7 p.m. at the Rex Theater, 1602 E. Cason St., South Side. The showcase will be hosted by Vanessa Doss and Rahmel Neal. For more information, call 724-797-6739 or email lifeisarunway412@gmail.com.

Monday 5

Savoy Jazz

Savoy Restaurant presents Savoy Jazz Mondays from 5-10 p.m. at 2623 Penn Ave., Strip District. Every Monday guests can enjoy live jazz in a sophisticated atmosphere with the Roger Humphries Trio and a special guest. This evening’s guest will be the Yoko Suzuki Quartet. The attire is business casual. For more information, call 412-281-0660 or visit http://www.savoypgh.com.

Tuesday 6

JazzLive

BNY Mellon, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and others present JazzLive at 5 p.m. at the Backstage Bar at Theater Square, Penn Ave., Cultural District. Every Tuesday guests can celebrate a decade of jazz in the Cultural District and enjoy hot jazz from some of the most talented musicians. The evening’s featured entertainer will be George Heid III. For more information, call 412-456-6666 or visit http://www.trustarts.org.

Wednesday 7

Live Jazz

The Rivers Club presents Wednesday Night Live Jazz from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Rivers Club, One Oxford Centre, 301 Grant St., Downtown. Every Wednesday night local artists, many from the Pittsburgh Jazz Society’s Hall of Fame, will perform. There will be a Jimmy G’s jazz buffet and more. This event is free and open to the public. Upscale casual attire, no jeans, is required. For more information, call 412-391-5227.

