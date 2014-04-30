Reality Stars Throw Bows In Twitter Beef

Sundy Carter felt the wrath of Erica Mena and vice versa yesterday when the gorgeous ladies hurled insult after insult at each other via Twitter. If you still care, you’re probably wondering what in the h*ll sparked the random b-list beef? Well, Sundy Carter said some pretty foul stuff on the season finale of “Basketball Wives LA,” making light of a cast member’s cancer and inability to have children which sent the “Love & Hip Hop” star into a Twitter rant.

Erica began making fun of Sundy’s black eye and questioned how any mother could retweet photos of her daughter giving oral sex. (Just in case you’re under a rock on that one, Sundy and her teenage daughter had gotten into a bit of a spat and Sundy, in the heat of anger, retweeted a picture of her daughter kissing a penis. Chile, don’t ask!)

Sundy replied to Erica and you can guess what happened from there:

Erica apologized for talking about Sundy’s daughter:

Peep Sundy’s response:

Sundy is the definition of ratchet. Sigh. She’s so pretty, but just silly.

AM BUZZ: Reality Stars In Twitter Beef; Columbus Short Retaliates Against Family & More…

