RZA Says He’d Like To “Build With Jay Z” On NGE [EXCLUSIVE]

After years of ruling over their respective fiefdoms in the Big Apple Hip-Hop scene Jay Z and the RZA finally connected on 2011′s “Watch The Throne” with the Wu-tang leader produced the track “New Day.” The two vets have plenty in common when it comes to sustaining musical legacies, but of late another shared interest has made headlines for one of them.

Jay Z has long peppered his lyrics with references to the Nation of Gods and Earths (an offshoot of the Nation of Islam founded by Clarence 13X) and been spotted wearing a chain with the NGE flag for just as long, but it only drew the attention of the mainstream media earlier this year while he was court side at a Brooklyn Nets game. Around the same time he rhymed on a freestyle with Jay Electronica that “I’m God, G is the seventh letter made/ So when my arms and feet shackled I still get paid/All praises due/I’m ready to chase the Yakub back into caves.” The NOI believes Yakub was responsible for creating the white race.

While promoting his new film “Brick Mansions” TheUrbanDaily.com asked the RZA if he and Jay Z ever had the opportunity to build about the NGE and if he feels the criticism of Jay Z is valid.

“Knowledge is free for all men. Nobody can say ‘That’s my knowledge.’ It belongs to the world,” says RZA. “If he has knowledge of self and has the confidence to wear what that symbolizes…he should be able to wear that…”

