Katy Perry Disses Drake While Praising Juicy J [VIDEO]

Pop singer Katy Perry is riding on another wave of success. Her latest album “Prism” is still producing singles that chart impressively. The latest one is her Juicy J collaboration called “Dark Horse.” Unexpectedly, the pop record has been receiving a lot of love on urban radio. To help continue that movement, Perry went on the urban radio show “The Breakfast Club” and in the middle of gushing over her “Dark Horse” collaborator, she dissed Toronto’s very own Drake.

During her interview, The Breakfast Club asked Perry about what it was like working with Juicy J. Katy Perry labeled the former Three 6 Mafia member kind.

“He’s such a sweet, genuine guy. [He’s] an amazing hard worker. I’ve worked with a lot of people that I’ve done little pieces on songs and not that they’ve got ego, but Juicy’s the kindest. He’s like the most kindest, sympathetic, sweet—I don’t wanna make him out like to be softer than Drake…I love Drake. He’s like my secret diary.”

Perry went on to discuss how well her single “Dark Horse” is doing at urban radio. The pop star is quite shocked by the response.

“I’m actually really surprised in general that I’m even still here. I’m like ‘What’s going on? You guys still believe me? Am I manipulating everyone?’ I mean, I don’t know. But honestly, we never really planned on ‘Dark Horse’ being a single and it just became a literal dark horse.”

Check out her full interview below.

