Elle Varner Gives Up On Love On “F**k It All” [NEW MUSIC]

Singer Elle Varner is back with another release from her upcoming album “Four Letter Word.” The song she leaked today is called “F**k It All.” As you can imagine, it deals with the loss of love and the difficult emotions in the aftermath.

The song finds Varner close to the point of no return. She is devastated and all of the pain comes through in her lyrics. “‘Cause I can be a whole lot of things / Go on and clip my wings / Be a piss drunk bitch of a whore,” she croons with her signature smoky voice.

The Pop & Oak produced album “Four Letter Word” will be hitting the streets some time later this year.

