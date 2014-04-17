Monica Reveals Brilliant Secrets To Success For Raising Baby Einsteins [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218685″]

Since 1996, the Box Tops for Education program has helped schools across America earn cash for the things they need; essentially funding the future. This is one of the nation’s largest school fundraising loyalty programs. Schools are able to use money they earn from Box Tops submissions to buy whatever it is that they need the most–from books to field trips to computers.

#TeamBeautiful recently hosted a panel, moderated by NewsOneNow’s Roland Martin and populated with recording artist, Monica, CNN anchor and television personality T.J. Holmes, Clark Atlanta University President Dr. Carlton E. Brown, Ronald Skeete of Georgia Children’s Aid Society, 2014 Georgia Teacher of the Year, Jemelleh Coes and Erica Jensen of General Mills to further promote innovative ways to improve the educational space for students.

So far, the Box Tops program has raised $600 million for schools and that number is steadily growing. What’s amazing about this program is that everyone can help schools can earn up to $20,000 per year simply clipping the Box Tops of products they’re already purchasing!

The panelists offered insight on how the program is positively impacting children’s education. Monica revealed, “When the kids sees that they’re doing something that can actually bring funding into their schools, which will bring the things that are important to them–like extracurricular activities and them being able to still have music and instruments–the teachers benefit as well.”

Please check out the panel above for tips on how to be more involved with your kids’ education and the impact that it will have. Every child deserves the chance to reach their full potential.

Find out how you can support your children’s school with the Box Tops for Education program.

