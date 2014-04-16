9 Ground-Breaking Rap Performances From Nickelodeon’s “All That”

Twenty years ago, kids channel Nickelodeon had an idea to bring a kids version of “Saturday Night Live” to the small screen. That idea turned into the hit show “All That.” While we all remember our favorite characters and sketches, one thing we all loved were the performances at the end of the show. “All That” had all of the most popular musicians on the show and we loved them even more after their appearances.

Well our friends at The Smoking Section realized that some of the performances on “All That” had a hand in making us twenty somethings love Hip-Hop more than we already do. Check out an excerpt of the nine groundbreaking rap performances from the show:

I wasn’t older than four or five when I saw my first episode of All That. At the time, I really didn’t care much for the musical acts. I really just tolerated them. But every once in a while, you get caught in a Wikipedia wormhole, and you start to realize things about childhood. Like, holy sh*t, Nickelodeon preconditioned me to love Hip-Hop. Take a trip down memory lane with the following highlights*, in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary. Forever live the ’90s. Outkast – “Rosa Parks” Irreverent and fun, “Rosa Parks” was arguably Outkast’s first mega-hit. It worked as well on the kids show as it did on the radio.

Check out the rest of the list over at The Smoking Section.

