Showing nipple was sooo last season. Rihanna has totally moved onto bigger and “better” things like flaunting her bare booty in a new Hollywood Hills photo shoot for a French Magazine.

Rhi Rhi was caught in some interesting positions as she posed for cameras wearing nothing but a pair of white and green Adidas. When she wasn’t in front of the lens she covered up with a black robe.

At this point, we’re used to seeing Ri Ri in this sexual light and are hardly surprised when when she gets this raunchy.

Peep more pics, here.

MUST READ: 50 Cent Reveals Why He Would Never Date A Woman Like Rihanna

MUST READ: Rihanna To Be Honored With CFDA Fashion Icon of The Year Award

Rihanna Goes Commando For New Photo Shoot & We’re Like Oh, OK… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com