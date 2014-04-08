State Of Black America 2014 Panel: What Is The Equality Index?

With the release of the National Urban League‘s 38th annual State Of Black America Report, a panel discussion involving key figures of NUL opens up an examination of the finer points of the report’s findings and what steps need to be taken to move the economic needle forward for people of color.

Jeff Johnson sat with Dr. Valerie Rawlston Wilson, the NUL’s Vice President of Research. Dr. Wilson broke down the report’s data-intensive “equality index” and stressed that its inclusion is central to the NUL’s mission of economic empowerment.

In brief, the index measures the economic distribution and disparity in certain metropolitan areas and demographics. Using education, health, civic engagement and social justice to measure how close Blacks and Latinos compare economically to their White counterparts nationwide.

Dr. Williams highlighted that one positive growth area is that of civic engagement, with Johnson noting that the numbers rising in that arena is telling considering some of the intrusive voting laws in states such as Ohio and North Carolina have made the civic process more of a chore. Dr. Williams note that social justice and economics are the areas where positive growth was the lowest.

Watch Dr. Williams speak on the equality index featured in the 2014 State Of Black America Report below.

