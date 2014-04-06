Pharrell Williams Takes Over ‘Saturday Night Live’ With ‘Happy’ & That Hat

Birthday boy Pharrell Williams took over “Saturday Night Live” last night. The musical guest, alongside guest host Anna Kendrick, celebrated 41 candles with a performance of his contagiously-cheerful song “Happy.”

Along with a chorus of adorable dancing kids, the ever-youthful star belted out the lyrics to his Academy Award-nominated hit while rocking a green edition of his infamous hat.

Speaking of that hat, Pharrell also got a chance to guest star in the final sketch of the evening. He played himself, a musician looking for a new backup singer. The funniest moment came when his colleagues, played by Kenan Thompson and Taran Killam (both sporting versions of the hat), claimed they started the new trend.

Before hitting the stage, Skateboard P shared his excitement with fans on Instagram. “Wow…what an incredible night and the show hasn’t even started. Thank you Saturday Night Live for the birthday cake and all the laughs,” he wrote.

Check out his performance of “Happy” and the second single single off his new album, title “Marilyn Monroe,” below.

