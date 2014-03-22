Trina’s Back! Rapstress Drops New Video With A Cleaned-Up Image

Trina is back on the scene with a new gritty club banger! The video for “Money Ain’t a Problem,” the first single off her upcoming album, dropped while we were sleeping last night and we must say she’s reclaiming her spot in this rap game.

I switch 24 outfits in one f-cking day 24 cars in 24 different driveways My money long, mandingo I’m talking gwap, jackpot, the casino Brazilian long weave with some bow legs Work in the trunk for my n-gga I’mma thoroughbred I’m wiping pots, baking cookies for the block Now I’m off to meeting my secret service, I’m Barack

Although the rapstress is still showing off her signature curves (in one scene she wears nothing but black-and-white body paint), the visual is definitely more cleaned than her “Pull Over” and “Da Baddest B***h” days.

“I was around the boys so much I was thinking like one of them,” she told Newsweek of her former hyper-sexualized image. “I kind of learned how to come out swinging with a bat.”

As for her new album, which is due out his summer, the female MC said “it would be more melodic — it’d almost be R&B.”

“It’d be more vulnerable,” she added.

Check out the Ted Huff-directed clip below and tell us your thoughts in the comment section. Does Trina have what it takes to make her way back to the top of the charts?

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yhwww8XOzQ8&w=560&h=315%5D

