What’s A Flower Orgy? Nitty Scott Explains In Rhyme & Reason [VIDEO]

Nitty Scott MC… Young, talented and pretty easy on the eyes. But where plenty of her contemporaries would be happy to stop there and ride that wave to a deal (or a ball player) Nitty prefers to turn your brain out with bars deeper than cleavage. And when she came through to Rhyme And Reason, she did just that. Now hows that for a total package?

Check out her verse from “Apex” and find out what it means to have a flower orgy.

[anvplayer video=”4244681″]

