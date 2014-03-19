What Do Native Brooklynites Think About Gentrification?

[anvplayer video=”4231146″]

Brooklyn was recently found to be the second most expensive place to live in the U.S., right after Manhattan. It is, in a sense, ground zero for gentrification. The issue has been a hot topic in recent years. It reached critical mass weeks ago when Spike Lee, a Brooklyn native, spoke out against gentrification in his former neighborhood.

NewsOne headed to Brooklyn for the latest in our “On the Corner” series. We asked natives how they feel about changes to the neighborhood. Their answers might surprise you.

