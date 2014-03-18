Lil Mo Calls Herself ‘The Hood Kim Kardashian & The Ratchet Elizabeth Taylor’

If marriage doesn’t work the first time, try it again. And if it doesn’t work the second time, try it again and again — at least that’s what Lil Mo plans to do.

The “R&B Divas: L.A.” star opened up about her new relationship with professional boxer Karl “Dynamite” Dargan on Philly’s Hot 107.9 Morning Show this week. Although her divorce from second hubby Phillip Bryant is not yet final, the “Superwoman” songstress said her new man is the one, or at least he’s the one for right now.

“I’m like the hood Kim Kardashian and the ratchet Elizabeth Taylor. I will get married 10 times ‘cause I always believe in love,” she said of her relationship status. “I’m not going to just be his girl. We are GOING to get married. It’s not a game.”

When asked if 28-year-old Karl will have any say-so in the wedding, she simply replied: “In their life, no one is going to be single all of their life.”

And as for as filming with Phillip last season, the mother of four said “there was a certain image that I wanted to maintain and that was the face of family.”

“They don’t know that the image that I put out there, I’ll maintain it until that season is over,” she added.

In related news, check out the new trailer for “R&B Divas ATL” below. The third season — starring Syleena Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Angie Stone, Monifah Carter, LaTavia Roberson and Kameelah “Meelah” Williams — premieres on Wednesday, April 23rd 10/9c.

