23 Years Of Queen Latifah Movies In 90 Seconds [VIDEO]


Dana “Queen Latifah” Owens has been a staple in the entertainment industry since we first heard her put a microphone into submission on the 1988 track “Wrath Of My Madness.” Little did we know that the regal MC from East Orange, New Jersey would become a Hollywood powerhouse as an actress, director and producer. She’s gone from playing a sassy waitress in 1991′s “Jungle Fever” to being a bank robber, cab driver, physical therapist and even a mammoth.

In celebration of her birthday on March 18th TheUrbanDaily.com presents 23 years of Queen Latifah’s movies in one clip. Give it to ‘em, Queen.

[anvplayer video=”4244683″]

