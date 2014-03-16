Tyler Perry Reveals Shocking DNA Test Results! [EXCLUSIVE]

Tyler Perry joined Radio One founder Cathy Hughes for an intimate interview during Women’s Empowerment 2014. During the candid sit down, the media mogul offered encouragement to women telling them to make sure they don’t miss their blessings by not showing up. He also revealed a huge family secret.

“I love my mother to death, but she lied to me,” Perry said. The man behind popular Black films like “Diary Of A Mad Black Woman” and “Why Did I Get Married?” says he suspected the man who raised him, who he described as a “bastard,” was not his father because he was so abusive toward him. His mother, now deceased, always said the man was Perry’s father. After his mother died, Perry had a DNA test with his brother. The test revealed…

