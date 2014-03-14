Over 100 Subpoenas Issued By Feds In Kendrick Johnson Case

Your browser does not support iframes.

Attorney Ben Crump, lawyer for the family of Kendrick Johnson, joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” Friday to discuss what he says is a major development in the case.

Reportedly, many of Kendrick’s former classmates have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the young man’s death. This development comes on the heels of four months of investigation into the case – an investigation instigated by Kendrick’s parents, who have long suspected their son’s death was the result of foul play and not an accident.

Crump reiterated many of the causes for suspicion by the family and told Martin that they’re hopeful the federal investigation will yield answers to the question of what happened to Kendrick.

