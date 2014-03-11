Entertaiment
RECAP: Major Speeches From the Rally Against ‘Stand Your Ground’


NewsOne Now
Al Sharpton and the National Action Network  led a march Monday from the Tallahassee Leon Country Civic Center to the State Capitol to address “stand your ground” laws. The parents of Trayvon Martin, their attorneys Benjamin Crump and Daryl Parks,  the parents of Jordan Davis, as well as the family of Emmett Till  joined in the effort.

Also See: Sharpton Says ‘Stand Your Ground’ Started in Fla., Will End There

The march ended with a rally at the Florida State Capitol building where Sharpton was the keynote speaker. In case you missed it, here are some of the event’s major speeches by Jamal Bryant, Sabrina Fulton, Lucia McBath and Sharpton.

[anvplayer video=”4231151″]

[anvplayer video=”4231153″]

[anvplayer video=”4231152″]

[anvplayer video=”4231154″]

Supporters at the rally against “Stand Your Ground” in Tallahassee, Florida.

