Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Multi-Million Dollar Prenup

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in full wedding-planning mode for their big day, scheduled for May 24. Along with choosing the perfect location, food, guest list and entire, the lovebirds are in the final stages of completing their prenuptial agreement.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Hollywood it-couple agreed that Kim will get $1 million for every year she stays married to the father of her 9-month-old daughter North West.

A source told the site, “The entire process for the prenup for Kim and Kanye has been extremely easy, and relatively drama free. Kanye didn’t even think the couple needed a prenup, and was ready to give Kim carte blanche to all of his financial assets. Yes, he loves Kim that much. There is a huge difference from Kim’s prenup with Kris Humphries… the preparation of their agreement went on for several months. It was long and tedious.”

If things don’t work out, Kim will reportedly receive the title of their Bel Air mansion, all jewelry and gifts given to her by Kanye, and $1 million for every year she’s married, capped at $10 million.

And to show the depth of Kanye’s love, the Armenian beauty will remain the lifelong beneficiary of his $20 million life insurance policy, even in the event of a divorce.

“The couple is focused on the wedding and looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together,” the insider added. “Kim is head over heels in love with Kanye, and knows this is forever. Despite having been married twice before, Kim is treating this wedding as her one and only.”

As far as Nori, the prenup does not include an agreement concerning custody arrangements.

