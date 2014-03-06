If You Want To Get The Girl, Then Leon Timbo Is Your Guy

Sometimes you don’t want to turn up. Sometimes you just want to relax and listen to music that will wash away the day’s anxieties. If you’re in that kind of mood, then Leon Timbo is your guy.

The Florida native scored the dream of a lifetime opening for singer/actor Tyrese at the Dallas House of Blues. From there, he’s been able to work with music industry elite such as Quincy Jones, R. Kelly and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, or in Leon’s case, his friend Kenny.

Must be nice.

We sat down with Leon and talked about his new single “Don’t Call.” The singer-songwriter also talked about how his grandmother’s love for music and how it helped sparked his own, the kind of music he hopes to bring back, and why listening to his album might be the best strategy for a man trying to win the attention of a particular woman.

Timbo is a blend of gut-wrenching soul, with robust lyrics and traces of back-porch blues. You might want to go and get you some.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Leon Timbo.

