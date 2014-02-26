Home

On The Corner: What Do Blacks Think About Our Image In The Media?


NewsOne Staff
Among blacks, there are mixed feelings about our image in popular media. The NewsOne team went to the heart of Harlem in New York City to find out what the average person on the street thinks about how blacks are portrayed in music, movies and on television. They offered comments on everything from The Real Housewives to Tyler Perry and Hip Hop.

