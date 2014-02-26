Kerry Washington: ‘[Scandal] Looks The Way The World Looks’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4218709″]

The 45th annual NAACP Image Awards highlighted Black excellence in movie, music and television, giving Black entertainers a platform to shine in the mainstream. Films like “12 Years A Slave,” “Fruitvale Station” and “The Butler” were celebrated and celebs agreed that the NAACP Image Awards are still very necessary.

“The time is right, the people are here to tell their stories and people are here to receive them,” “12 Years A Slave” screenwriter John Ridley said backstage. Kerry Washington was all smiles, as she stood amongst the “Scandal” cast with her belly bump stealing most of the media’s attention. “[Scandal] looks the way the world looks,’ she proudly stated.

Lupita Nyong’o, Kerry Washington, and Kevin Hart were some of the night’s biggest winners. Hart, who took home “Entertainer Of The Year” dedicated his Image award to his late mother.

The NAACP Image Awards re-air tonight on TV One at 8pm, and after you tune in, make sure you catch the premiere of the new season of “Scandal” at 10pm.

