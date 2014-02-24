TeamBeautiful Encounters Idris Elba on the Red Carpet and We’re Like O-M-G!

When #TeamBeautiful set foot (or should we say stiletto?) on the red carpet of the 2014 NAACP Image Awards, we had two things in mind: to gather great content for our readers, of course and…get a glimpse of Idris Elba’s bow tie. Wink wink.
Idris, who inspired the “I’m Sorry I’m Not Idris Elba” poem on #BlackTwitter last week, arrived with a smile on his gorgeous face as he graced the plush carpet outside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and we immediately went into overdrive. Since Idris wasn’t doing interviews, we leaped at the opportunity to capture him on video so we could relive the moment whenever we opened our cellphones.
With no security guarding his passageway, we planted ourselves in his path and recorded his swagger as he interacted with fellow nominee Tyrese Gibson. And then it happened, Idris was (place your hand 5 inches from your face) that close! He smelled and looked like heaven served with a warm side of chocolatey brownies.
Seriously. No one should be this fine!
Check out this video (our apologies in advance for the guerilla style clip…getting your life and remaining professional isn’t easy) of the once-in-a-lifetime encounter:
[anvplayer video=”4283062″]
Click through this gallery of the Best & Worst dressed:
Best & Worst Dressed: The 45th NAACP Image Awards
Best & Worst Dressed: The 45th NAACP Image Awards
1. Best & Worst Dressed: The 45th NAACP Image Awards1 of 35
2. Lupita Nyong'o2 of 35
3. Naomie Harris3 of 35
4. Tika Sumpter4 of 35
5. Brandy5 of 35
6. Idris Elba6 of 35
7. Tatyana Ali7 of 35
8. Kerry Washington8 of 35
9. Regina Hall9 of 35
10. Chandra Wilson10 of 35
11. Suki Avery11 of 35
12. Jennia Fredrique12 of 35
13. China Anne McClain13 of 35
14. Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo14 of 35
15. Elise Neal15 of 35
16. Elise Neal and Arsenio Hall16 of 35
17. Archie Panjabi17 of 35
18. Katie Lowes18 of 35
19. Guillermo Diaz19 of 35
20. Melissa Grimmond20 of 35
21. Sidra Smith21 of 35
22. Darby Stanchfield22 of 35
23. Beverly Bond23 of 35
24. Gayle King24 of 35
25. Rolonda Watts25 of 35
26. Terrence Howard and Miranda Howard26 of 35
27. Shvona Lavette27 of 35
28. Debra L. Lee28 of 35
29. Ben Vereen29 of 35
30. Nia Long30 of 35
31. Tyrese Gibson31 of 35
32. Nia Long and Idris Elba32 of 35
33. Wendy Raquel Robinson33 of 35
34. Tyler Perry34 of 35
35. Michael Ealy35 of 35
MUST READ: Best & Worst Dressed: The 45th NAACP Image Awards
MUST READ: Brandy Celebrates NAACP Image Award Win On Instagram