TeamBeautiful Encounters Idris Elba on the Red Carpet and We’re Like O-M-G!

When #TeamBeautiful set foot (or should we say stiletto?) on the red carpet of the 2014 NAACP Image Awards, we had two things in mind: to gather great content for our readers, of course and…get a glimpse of Idris Elba’s bow tie. Wink wink.

Idris, who inspired the “I’m Sorry I’m Not Idris Elba” poem on #BlackTwitter last week, arrived with a smile on his gorgeous face as he graced the plush carpet outside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and we immediately went into overdrive. Since Idris wasn’t doing interviews, we leaped at the opportunity to capture him on video so we could relive the moment whenever we opened our cellphones.

With no security guarding his passageway, we planted ourselves in his path and recorded his swagger as he interacted with fellow nominee Tyrese Gibson. And then it happened, Idris was (place your hand 5 inches from your face) that close! He smelled and looked like heaven served with a warm side of chocolatey brownies.

Seriously. No one should be this fine!

Check out this video (our apologies in advance for the guerilla style clip…getting your life and remaining professional isn’t easy) of the once-in-a-lifetime encounter:

[anvplayer video=”4283062″]

