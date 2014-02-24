Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Separate

After almost nine years of marriage actress Paula Patton and singer Robin Thicke are calling it quits. According to a statement given to People.com the couple have mutually decided to end their marriage.

“We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time,” the singer and the actress told PEOPLE on Monday in an exclusive statement.

The pair, who first met when Thicke was 14, have been married since 2005 and welcomed son Julian Fuego Thicke in April 2010.

Rumors began to bubble in January of problems in love land when photos were published of Thicke canoodling with an unnamed woman at a night club.

Paula Patton’s most recent role was as a flight attendant looking for love in the romantic comedy “Baggage Claim,” and she did her first topless scene in the Denzel Washington/ Mark Wahlberg shoot-em-up, “2 Guns.” Watch what Paula told TheUrbanDaily.com about her bare as you dare experience and the nudity in Robin’s controversial “Blurred Lines” video.

[anvplayer video=”4244739″]

Also watch Paula talking about Robin in this interview from 2009: