Pregnant Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o Slay The NAACP Red Carpet [VIDEO]


Roz Edward
The red carpet for the 2014 NAACP Image Awards is closed but we’re still dreaming of the wonderful fashions that made the carpet seem more like a runway. Best Supporting Actress” winner Lupita Nyong’o looked radiant in a brown and gold gown that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. Naomi Harris was enchanting in Versace while we couldn’t stop swooning over Regina King in Michael Costello!

Kerry Washington took home the Image award for “Best Actress In A Drama Series” and showed off her baby bump in a colorful and adorable dress. From Tatyana Ali’s adorned gown down to Roland Martin’s festive socks, celebs were styled flawlessly!

#TeamBeautiful was on the scene to capture the best style moments of the night. Hit the play button on this exclusive video and capture the essence of the red carpet!

2014 naacp image awards , exclusive video , kerry washington , Lupita Nyong'o , Regina King , tatyana ali , Video

