In Case You Missed It: Rainbow PUSH Coalition Wall Street Project Economic Summit [VIDEO]


NewsOne Staff
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition held their 17th annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit, featuring the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Cathy Hughes, George E. Curry, among others, to discuss the economic concerns that are growing in the African American community.

The summit, which occurred February 11-13, 2014, touched on topics such as the business of hip-hop, growing Black businesses, and how to increase minority media ownership in a digital world.

Watch the recap below.

[anvplayer video=”4231174″]

Learn more about the Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project

