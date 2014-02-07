Stars Gear Up for Jazz in the Garden

The 9th Annual Jazz in the Gardens boasts best line-up in festival’s history with ten superstar performers

The City of Miami Gardens’ 9th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival at Sun Life Stadium is proud to announce the final line-up of national artists for the 2014 event. Grammy Award winners LL Cool J, Jamie Foxx and Anthony Hamilton will join bass guitar legend Stanley Clarke, and the beloved Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, to round out the 2014 lineup. These five superstars join R&B artist Trey Songz, original Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, R&B funk group Mint Condition, six octave vocal songstress Rachelle Farrell and 2014 Grammy nominee jazz artist Boney James.

Tickets are on sale now at http://www.jazzinthegardens.com, the Sun Life Stadium

Box Office, and http://www.ticketmaster.com

Two day tickets start at $80, single day tickets start at $50 and advance purchase tickets for the Friday night opening party are $45.

Jazz in the Gardens will kick off on Friday, March 14th, with the Women’s Impact Conference & Luncheon at Shula’s Hotel & Golf Club. Later that evening, Jazz in the Gardens will host an inaugural Friday night opening party at Calder Casino; the headlining performer will be named at a later date.

For more information about Jazz in the Gardens, visit http://www.jazzinthegardens.com, “like” us at http://www.facebook.com/jazzinthegardens, follow twitter.com/jazzgardens and instagram.com/jitg9 #JITG9.

