The Hottest Super Bowl XLVIII Movie Trailers [VIDEO]

If the Super Bowl itself left you wanting, the commercials definitely gave you something to cheer for. The movie trailers in particular looked like a little boy’s toy box from the ’80s with fast cars, metal robots, and super heroes in tights dominating the offerings.

Check out the latest trailers for “Need For Speed,” “Transformers: Ago Of Extinction,” “Captain America: The Winter Solider” and “Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

“Need For Speed”

In this adaptation of the popular video game, Aaron Paul plays a street racer, Tobey Marshall, who has just been released from prison for a crime that he didn’t commit. He is set to race cross-country and to avenge the death of his friend Pete.

“Transformers: Age Of Extinction”

Mark Wahlberg takes over and Optimus Prime rides what appears to be a Dinobot. What else is there to say?

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Cap takes on his former best friend who has as many old man in a new body issues as he does.

“Amazing Spider-Man 2″

Peter Parker is caught in a three-on-1 with The Rhino, Electro and The Green Goblin (or Hobgoblin).

Which of these movies do you want to see?

