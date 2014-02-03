If the Super Bowl itself left you wanting, the commercials definitely gave you something to cheer for. The movie trailers in particular looked like a little boy’s toy box from the ’80s with fast cars, metal robots, and super heroes in tights dominating the offerings.
Check out the latest trailers for “Need For Speed,” “Transformers: Ago Of Extinction,” “Captain America: The Winter Solider” and “Amazing Spider-Man 2.”
“Need For Speed”
In this adaptation of the popular video game, Aaron Paul plays a street racer, Tobey Marshall, who has just been released from prison for a crime that he didn’t commit. He is set to race cross-country and to avenge the death of his friend Pete.
“Transformers: Age Of Extinction”
Mark Wahlberg takes over and Optimus Prime rides what appears to be a Dinobot. What else is there to say?
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Cap takes on his former best friend who has as many old man in a new body issues as he does.
“Amazing Spider-Man 2″
Peter Parker is caught in a three-on-1 with The Rhino, Electro and The Green Goblin (or Hobgoblin).
Which of these movies do you want to see?
The Hottest Super Bowl XLVIII Movie Trailers [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com