Peter & Gregg Say Apollo ‘Didn’t Smash The Homie’ and Do Their Best RHOA Impressions

Anyone who watches the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” remembers when Apollo Nida threw Kenya Moore over his shoulder then tossed her into the pool. A collective side-eye traveled through the female race. Come on, what man does something so inappropriate in front of his wife? We were convinced that all the rumors about Kenya and Apollo were true. We caught up with the husbands, Peter Thomas, Apollo Nida and Gregg Leakes, before Apollo was recently arrested and they put the rumors to rest about Apollo and Kenya Moore (and we snuck in a few marriage questions, of course!).

Gregg, Peter and Apollo dished on their sex lives and how much sex a couple should be having in a healthy relationship.

Watch the boys cut-up above, then take a look at this clip of Apollo addressing Chuck Smith!

