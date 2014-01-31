Entertainment
Webbie Talks About Having Seizure While Driving [VIDEO]


Roz Edward
A lot of people walk around singing they “woke up in a new Bugatti” but thats just a song. Savage Life leader Webbie on the other can actually say he passed out in a brand new Bentley. Well, at least that’s what we think he said…

Watch as he tries to remember what exactly happened on that critical day in the next episode of TheUrbanDaily.com’s My First Car.

[anvplayer video=”4244696″]

Rhyme & Reason

15 photos Launch gallery

Rhyme & Reason

Continue reading Rhyme & Reason

Rhyme & Reason

