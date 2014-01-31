OurMoments: Black Head Coaches Face Off At Super Bowl XL

This Black History Month, The Urban Daily looks back at a variety of memorable African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Spanning the worlds of entertainment, sports and technology, some of these moments will fill folks with pride while others may frustrate you. Here’s to the last 12 years of our history!

Moment: Tony Dungy of the Indianapolis Colts and Lovie Smith of the Chicago Bears marks first time African-American coaches face off in the Super Bowl.

The showdown between Tony Dungy’s Indianapolis Colts and Lovie Smith’s Chicago bears marked the first time ever in the history of the NFL Super Bowl championship that two Black coaches would face each other. Given the historic implications, the teams made a return to the big stage in 2007 after years of drought and discord. Coach Dungy instantly made the Colts a perennial playoff team and his quarterback Peyton Manning was enjoying another great season. Coach Smith had been to the Super Bowl prior as a defensive coordinator for the 2001 St. Louis Rams. Smith’s latest trip to the championship didn’t end well, as the Colts vanquished the Bears 29-17 in rainy Miami.

Watch the intro to Super Bowl XL here:

