Creflo Dollar Opens Up About His Prostate Cancer Battle [VIDEO]

Pastor Creflo Dollar is known for many things. He is a minster, advocate for families, writer, recording artist, father and husband. One thing he never planned on being is a cancer fighter.

Check out his testimony below to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

[anvplayer video=”4283225″]

Don’t miss any of our friends On The Yolanda Adams Experience or The Rickey Smiley Show.

Every year for the past 5 years, Creflo Dollar and his ministry have provided Thanksgiving dinners to up to 3000 families around the Atlanta area in time for the holiday His ministerial personal goal is to empower billions of people in over 100 countries around the world to experience victory in every area of their lives.

Here are a few facts about prostate cancer:

– Prostate cancer occurs mainly in older men. About 6 cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older, and it is rare before age 40.

– The average age at the time of diagnosis is about 67.

– Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. About 1 man in 36 will die of prostate cancer.

– Prostate cancer can be a serious disease, but most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die from it. In fact, more than 2.5 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point are still alive today.

Gentlemen get screened!

Don’t miss:

Make sure that you follow @Elev8official for encouragement, wisdom, support and knowledge.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: