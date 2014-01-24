Where Was Phaedra? Apollo Nida Arrested For Fraud & Identity Theft!

Apollo Nida has found himself back in trouble with the law.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks was arrested charged with bank fraud and identity theft on Thursday.

Us Weekly reports Alexandre Herrera, a U.S. Secret Service Agent in the Counterfeit and U.S. Treasury Check Squad, claimed that “Nida created fake companies and ripped off individuals by opening up fake bank accounts using their real names. Nida was allegedly identified by Gayla St. Julien, who was first arrested last September for the alleged criminal activities.”

Phaedra’s hubby is no stranger to the legal system. He was incarcerated from 2004 to 2009 for breaking federal racketeering laws related to auto title fraud. The same year of his release from prison, he walked down the aisle and said “I do” to his attorney wife. They currently have two children together, Ayden and Dylan.

There’s no word yet if Phaedra will represent Apollo, but we do know U.S. District Judge Gerrilyn G. Brill released him on a pretrial bond.

Considering no one seems to know exactly what Apollo does for a living, does this news come as a surprise to you? Weigh in below.

