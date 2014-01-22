Gabrielle Union Watches Porn Stars For Tips [VIDEO]

“Being Mary Jane” star Gabrielle Union has a particular set of influences when it comes to keeping her body fit. The same physique that she has flaunted on the beach and on Instagram comes from watching adult stars in action. A lot.

“I am blessed to work out at a gym that has a lot of adult-entertainment actresses, a lot of porn gals-salt of the earth! Really sweet girls,” she told Conan O’Brien.

Gab copped to recognizing the stars in their films and asked them how they kept their butts in shape.

“I’ve seen your work, I love it, let me get some tips’, not on that, but ’cause your butt looks great,’” she continued. “But I also compete with them and they don’t realize it. We’re basically having the ultimate Olympics. They’re just not aware that we’re in competition with each other.”

Watch her interview below then find out what an actual Porn star likes to eat in our first episode of “Food Porn.”

Sinnamon Love: “Food Porn” [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244718″]

RELATED:

Gabrielle Union: Why She Got Back Together With Dwyane Wade

What Dwyane Wade Thinks Of “Being Mary Jane” (According To Twitter)

Gabrielle Union Stunts On Instagram [GALLERY]