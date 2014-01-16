Witnesses Say Kanye West Hit Teen 30+ Times For Calling Kim Kardashian ‘N*gger Lover’

After initial reports on Monday from TMZ that Kanye West hit an 18-year-old photographer who called his fiance a “n*gger lover,” today the website says a witness is suggesting that rather than just a couple blows, the rapper put a full-scale beatdown on the teen.

The incident took allegedly place at a medical office in Beverly Hills, Calif and new details have emerged claiming that West came to Kardashian’s defense meaning business. According to TMZ, the rapper walked into the medical-office waiting room, saw the 18-year-old and began pummeling the teen like a boxer.

According to the news site, the melee occurred after the teen held a door to help the reality-TV star into the building. He then began screaming, “F–k these f–got-ass n–gers,” referring to the paparazzi who had followed her to the appointment. TMZ reports that Kardashian then told the teen that it wasn’t appropriate to use the n-word. He then allegedly replied, “F–k you, bitch. Just trying to help you. Shut up, n–ger lover, stupid slut,” TMZ reports.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star called West on her cellphone, and when the teen realized she was on the phone with the rapper, he began yelling, “F–k you, n–ger,” TMZ reports.

An eyewitness tells the news station that the teen was sitting in a chair when West entered and went straight at him. Allegedly, without saying a word West began punching him in the face. The teen was covering his face but West didn’t stop. Kardashian just stood there and silently watched the beating, according to the witness. A receptionist yelled, “stop, stop” to no avail, as West allegedly kept punching the teen who was then curled into a ball to block the blows, TMZ reports.

A massage therapist rushed into the room and pushed West off the teen and ordered the couple out the office.

Both parties have threatened lawsuits.

Read more at TMZ.

