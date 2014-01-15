Atlanta’s DJ Nando Shot and Killed, Coalition DJs Release Statement [Video]

DJ Nando (William Fernando Barnes), was shot and killed overnight at a home in Clayton County. Barnes was a well-known DJ who frequently worked in popular adult entertainment clubs like Club Onyx and Magic City. Police say this incident happened around 4:30 a.m. He was reportedly shot in the head and died shortly after the shooting.

In a joint statement, the heads of Coalition DJs, Nick Love and Xavier “Big X” Hargrove, have issued the following on behalf of the organization:

Today we’ve lost not only a great talent and DJ, but our friend and brother . Nando had a great ear for talent and was highly respected within the DJ community and the music industry at large.. DJ Nando played a huge role in the success of Atlanta’s thriving music scene, and was a constant “go to” for labels and artists trying to get their music to the masses. We’re not engaging in speculation, as we await the final reports from authorities, and ask that you join us in honoring his memory by doing the same. In the coming days we ask for your continued prayers for DJ Nando’s family , friends, his business partner AB and our organization as we work to process this senseless tragedy.

