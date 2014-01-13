Police Release Video of 130 MPH Car Chase on I-20 Near Atlanta [Video]

Video of a 130 mile per hour police chase on Interstate 20 involving three suspects in a robbery has been released by Atlanta police.

The video from an officer’s dash cam shows Atlanta Police Department going after three men who are accused of robbing an AT&T store. The crash ultimately ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a guard rail on the highway in Douglas County.

The dashcam video showed a patrol car executing a pit maneuver on the getaway car, causing the suspect’s car to lose control and crash. The suspects, who have since been identified as Sean Barnes, Antonio Fortson and Travoris Hill, were then seen running out of the car.

They were all captured a short time later off Tyson Road. Officers said they found cell phones, cash and duffel bags inside the vehicle.

See the video below.

The three suspects appeared in court via video conference Friday.

The Douglas County sheriff added that the three will face charges in other counties as well.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: