Kanye West’s Attorneys Go After Creators of Coinye West

According to the Wall Street Journal, Brad Rose, a partner at Pryor Cashman LLP and attorney for Kanye West, has filed cease-and-desist papers against the seven anonymous coders behind Coinye West, a virtual currency that went from chat room joke to Internet sensation last week.

Take a look at the video below.

The legal document, dated Jan. 6, shows a cartoon of West on a gold medallion. For this Kanye’s attorney cites trademark infringement saying,

“Given Mr. West’s wide-ranging entrepreneurial accomplishments, consumers are likely to mistakenly believe that Mr. West is the source of your services.”

Attorney Rose requested that the Coinye people stop using the name or any variation of it, hand over their website and deactivate Facebook and Twitter accounts for Coinye.

If they don’t do as asked, Rose says he will,

“Notify the cryptocurrency community at large of your infringing actions and pursue all legal remedies against any business that accepts the purported COINYE WEST currency.”

Sounds pretty severe to us but Coinye West’s creators don’t seem to be shook by the paperwork from Ye’s lawyers at all. In fact they’re moving up Coinye’s release date to Tuesday night.

They have however changed the name of the currency from Coinye West to just “Coinye” and moved the domain site to India and away from the US .com address that they previously had selected.

In a comment on Skype one of the coders said,

“We want to release this to the public before the man can try to crush it. They’ll still come after us, but that’s OK.”

The whole thing came about when seven guys were trying to figure out what they could name an online currency. One of the coders recalled the convo saying,

“We said Coinye West and we were like, ‘Holy… we gotta make that,’”

