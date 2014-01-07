Rapper Doe B Laid To Rest: T.I. Gives Touching Funeral Speech [Video]

Grand Hustle Records rapper Doe B was shot and killed recently in his native Alabama last week. Funeral services were held on Jan. 4 and by all accounts it was standing room only. The True Divine Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., was filled with mourners looking to salute and pay final respects to the fallen rapper.

Shirley Thomas, Doe B’s mother, spoke of Doe’s love for her cooking saying,

“I’m going to miss him coming in saying, ‘Lady, what you cooking?’ and I would say, ‘whatever you want to eat I’m going to cook it.’ He would say, ‘you know I love some of them chicken wings.’ He would have a whole crew with him and I’d have to cook enough for everybody. I’m going to miss him so much.”

Rapper T.I. who was the one who signed Doe B to Grand Hustle Records in 2012 was in attendance as well as DJ Frank White who was Doe B’s manager.

T.I. spoke to the crowded room full of mourners saying,

“I want everybody to know that one thing I will never do, I will never let this man’s hard work go to waste. I will never let his life be lived in vain. All of my resources, all of my relationships, all of my efforts, all of my energy will be put forth to make sure that his dream lives on.”

Take a look at what T.I. had to say in the video below.

According to The Boom Box, funeral services for both Doe B and Kimberle Johnson, an innocent clubgoer who was also killed during the shooting, were both held at the same church.

We are sad to report that a third victim Timnorius Hamilton succumbed to his injuries on January 3, 2014 at Baptist Medical Center South.

