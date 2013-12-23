Atlanta Staples Employee Chooses Local NonProfit For $2,000 Award

Staples Foundation, the private charitable arm of Staples, Inc., has awarded $2,000 to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School under a program that lets the company’s employees direct donations to the organizations of their choice.

The grants are part of a philanthropic initiative created by Staples Foundation that allows Staples associates around the world to direct funding to non-profit organizations that are focused on education or job skills. The program encourages local community engagement by awarding larger grants to organizations where associates are highly engaged in volunteering or fundraising – up to $25,000 per organization.

The program, called 2 Million and Change, will award funds to organizations around the world, reaching more than $2 million in grants by the end of the year. In 2012, associates globally directed more than $2.1 million of Staples Foundation grants to 470 non-profit organizations.

“Staples Foundation is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where our associates live and work,” said Katy Dobbs, director of global community and giving for Staples, Inc. “Through our program, we are pleased to support our associates and the local non-profit organizations that matter to them most.”

