The 5 Star Treatment With Sevyn Streeter: ‘I Could Work On Being More Confident’

HB’s 5-Star Treatment is a quirky, off-the-wall way to get to know a few of your fave celebs outside of the questions they are usually asked. From breakup remedies to moments of lust, #TeamBeautiful digs deep and gives your fave celebs something to think about with our 5-Star Treatment.

Chris Brown’s artist Sevyn Streeter is making waves with her vocals and impressive song-writing abilities. Did you know she penned Ariana Grande’s “The Way,” and Chris Brown’s infectious song “Fine China”?

When she isn’t handing out hits, Sevyn is gearing up for the release EP “Call Me Crazy, But…” featuring the sexy hit single “It Won’t Stop.” We caught up with Sevyn when she came to our offices to perform for McDonald’s Main Stage and she answered our wacky “5 Star Treatment” questions!

